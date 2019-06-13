GREENSBORO Helen Elizabeth Reynolds McNeely, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday June 14, 2019, at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. A native of Guilford County, Mrs. McNeely was a faithful member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class and Presbyterian Women. Helen was known in the community for her love of cooking, her love of children, and her devotion to her family. She served as a childcare provider for many years at Young World and Dixon's Daycare. At Dixon's, she had the privilege of caring for her own grandchildren. Mrs. McNeely was preceded in death by her husband George R. McNeely, parents Thomas B. and Lola Reynolds, brother Worth Reynolds, and sister Ramona Gibson. She is survived by her daughter Betty Bowman (Kelly), grandchildren Neal Bowman and Katie Smith (Garrett), great-grandchild Abigail McNeely Smith, and sister Vercelle Bowman. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Presbyterian Church at 803 16th St., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
