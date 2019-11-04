Mrs. Pearl Lee McCullough McMurray, 86 and Eugene McMurray Jr. 91 were called to their Heavenly home On Wednesday, October 30 and Sunday Novemeber 3, 2019 exchanging time for eternity at Shannon Gray Recovery Center in Jamestown and Hospice of The Piedmont, High Point NC, where they were lovingly cared for by their staff. They are survived by their devoted children, Kenneth, Chrisanne, Renee and H. Jean; Five Grandchildren; Five Great-Grandchildren and two Great-grand dogs. Combined celebration of life will be Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church 631 E Florida Street Greensboro NC. Family visitation 12pm Homegoing Service 1p.m. Services are entrusted to Hargeet Funeral Services
