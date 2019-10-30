JUNE 22, 1951 - OCTOBER 20, 2019 GREENSBORO - Cynthia was employed with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office as a deputy for many years. Survivors include goddaughter, Quintessa S. Head; best friend, Stephanie Everett (Rev. Alfonza Everett); special friends, Andrea Cross, Sandra Bassknight and Herbert Jackson; other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road. The family visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405
