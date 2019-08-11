GREENSBORO James "Jim" Dye McMillan, 89, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Graveside service will be 11:00AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home is serving the family.
