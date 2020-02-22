JULIAN Edna Chubb McLeod, 88, died Thursday, February 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 23 at Moriah UMC, 3611 Liberty Rd., Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

