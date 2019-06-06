REIDSVILLE Catherine Barnes Lilley McLean, 33, of 3724 Iron Works Road, surrendered her earthly body to claim the promise of eternity with her Lord, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from her home where she was surrounded by family. Catherine grew up in Gatesville, was baptized in and a member of Gatesville Baptist Church, graduated Gates County High School, and received her bachelor's in early childhood education from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. While attending UNC-G, she met her future husband, Dustin Weaver McLean. They married in September, 2012, and in May, 2017, they celebrated the birth of their precious son, Corbin William McLean. Catherine loved life, always remembering birthdays and the special events of others. Especially thoughtful of children, she loved spending time with them, doing arts and crafts, shopping, or just hanging out. A warrior to the end, Catherine battled cancer with a courageous heart and fierce spirit. Her primary concern from the beginning was not for herself, but rather for those she loved. Her determination and will to fight, while always extolling a positive outlook, was an inspiration to all. A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, in addition to Dustin and Corbin, she is survived by her parents, Doug and Martha Lilley of Gatesville; her sister, Amanda Lilley Teachey and husband, Carl, of Winston-Salem; paternal grandparents, Janice and Walter Brown of Cape Carteret, Glenn N. Lilley, Jr. of Gatesville; and Mary Love Lilley of Chester, MD; her in-laws, Mike and Babette Smith of Greensboro; and other extended family members whose lives she touched. Catherine was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charles H. Pierce, Jr., Dorothy Hofler Pierce Brothers, and Everett Brothers; and by Dustin's father, Randy William McLean. In accordance with her wishes, no formal service will be held, but rather gatherings in both Reidsville and Gatesville for friends to join the family and celebrate her life. The Reidsville gathering will be this Saturday, June 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the residence. The Gatesville gathering will be announced when plans are finalized. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Corbin's 529 College Fund," in care of Dustin McLean, 3724 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
