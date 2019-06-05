BROWNS SUMMIT John David McLamb, Sr., 77, of Browns Summit, NC, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC due to complications from injuries received in an automobile accident. A funeral service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Friendship United Methodist Church, 5222 E. NC Hwy. 150, Browns Summit, NC 27214. Mr. McLamb will available for viewing beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church on Thursday. John was born on May 31, 1942, the son of the late Randall Burchel McLamb, Sr. and Lula Hudson McLamb of Lillington, NC. He was also preceded in death by two dear brothers, Joe Enoch McLamb and Randell Burchel McLamb, Jr. A dearly loved nephew, Ronald Gregory McLamb, also preceded him in death as well as some special cousins Connie Mack Johnson and Scotty Johnson. John leaves behind a loving wife, Pat Arrington McLamb. They shared a wonderful life together for almost 56 years. John was a devoted husband and father. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his son, John David McLamb, Jr. and wife Nikki, his daughter Angela McLamb Rosson and husband Jeff, his son Barry Joe McLamb and wife Kristin. John was the proud Grandpa to eight grandchildren whom he loved deeply: Joshua David McLamb, Jacob Daniel McLamb, Allyson Rae McLamb, Seth Garrett Rosson, Leah Joy Rosson, Emma Grace McLamb, Abby Hope McLamb and Jase Michael McLamb. Doting sisters Joy Glidewell and husband Lenny, Gloria Pope and husband Willis are also left to treasure his wonderful memory. He has two very special sisters-in-law that shared an important part of his life, Lib Gregory McLamb Baldwin and Lucille Burgess McLamb. John had many adoring nieces, nephews and cousins and was very proud of his close-knit family. Following in his brother's footsteps, he joined the US Navy as soon as he was able, but was honorably discharged upon the death of his own father. In his younger years, John was an avid sky diver with over 150 jumps. He retired from Ciba-Geigy at the age of 50, and was thankful to have enjoyed a long retirement and participate in many hobbies that he loved: hunting, fishing, and maybe the occasional trip to the casino. He enjoyed time at his cabin in Virginia which he proudly built with his son and grandsons, and his annual family vacations to Holden Beach for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the NC Wildlife Resource Education Program, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com.
