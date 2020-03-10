Kenneth Norwood McLamb, 86, passed away February 23, 2020 at Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation. Ken was born in Sampson County, NC to the late Norwood and Beth Aman McLamb. He graduated from Mingo High School, and after attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he joined the United States Army. Ken spent his working years in the insurance industry in Greensboro, and in 1983 formed K&M Insurance with his son, Mark; they later merged with Craft Insurance. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and cooking barbeque with his good friend, Leonard Smith. He was also a longtime member of Florida Street Baptist Church before moving to Sedgefield Baptist Church, which later became Dillon Road Baptist Church. Surviving are grandsons Kenny McLamb (Heather), Sam McLamb, Caleb Nordsiek, Noah Nordsiek; great-grandson Eli McLamb; daughter-in-law Jan H. McLamb; brother-in-law Landon Norris (Sybil); Jerry Nordsiek (Wendy). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Carolyn Norris McLamb, son K. Mark McLamb, daughter, Carol McLamb Nordsiek, sister-in-law Odell Norris Aman, brother-in-law Isaac "Uncle Ike" Aman. A memorial service will be held March 14, 2020 at 11 at Dillon Road Baptist Church, 3136 Dillon Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue immediately after the service. Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Dillon Road Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth McLamb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

