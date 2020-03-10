Kenneth Norwood McLamb, 86, passed away February 23, 2020 at Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation. Ken was born in Sampson County, NC to the late Norwood and Beth Aman McLamb. He graduated from Mingo High School, and after attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he joined the United States Army. Ken spent his working years in the insurance industry in Greensboro, and in 1983 formed K&M Insurance with his son, Mark; they later merged with Craft Insurance. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and cooking barbeque with his good friend, Leonard Smith. He was also a longtime member of Florida Street Baptist Church before moving to Sedgefield Baptist Church, which later became Dillon Road Baptist Church. Surviving are grandsons Kenny McLamb (Heather), Sam McLamb, Caleb Nordsiek, Noah Nordsiek; great-grandson Eli McLamb; daughter-in-law Jan H. McLamb; brother-in-law Landon Norris (Sybil); Jerry Nordsiek (Wendy). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Carolyn Norris McLamb, son K. Mark McLamb, daughter, Carol McLamb Nordsiek, sister-in-law Odell Norris Aman, brother-in-law Isaac "Uncle Ike" Aman. A memorial service will be held March 14, 2020 at 11 at Dillon Road Baptist Church, 3136 Dillon Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue immediately after the service. Memorial contributions can be sent to the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Dillon Road Baptist Church.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.