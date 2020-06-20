AUGUST 17, 1934 - JUNE 17, 2020 Howard Ayer McKinnon, 85, born August 17, 1934, was called home by his heavenly father on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Mr. McKinnon grew up in Biscoe, NC and attended Biscoe High School. He worked as school bus driver while still finding time to excel in basketball, football, baseball, and academics. He was valedictorian of his graduating class. After high school, he earned a basketball scholarship to Campbell College, where the Fighting Camels advanced all the way to Kansas City to play for the National Championship. After earning a business degree, he began his career in the banking industry. After a stint with the local bank in Biscoe, he accepted a position at Randolph Bank, moving the family to Asheboro, NC. After a few years there, he made a career change to Allstate Insurance Co. where he built a successful business, retiring after 48 years as a top agent in Asheboro. Howard was a long-time member of Oakhurst Baptist Church, where he was active as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and member of the choir. He loved sports and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels was his favorite team since childhood. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Hal And Myrtle McKinnon, brothers, Dan and Robert McKinnon, sisters Mildred McKinnon and Mary Ann Miller. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 66 years, Anna McKinnon, daughter, Sherrie Reising, and son, Chris McKinnon, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charity or Oakhurst Baptist Church, 2225 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, NC 27205. Our entire family extends our heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and staff at Clapp's Rest Home for their tireless and compassionate care during his three-year residency. Mr. McKinnon's body will lie in state on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Biscoe Cemetery with Dr. Keith Hudson officiating. Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the McKinnon family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203
