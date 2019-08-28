PELHAM, NC Patricia Nance McKinney, 73, died Monday, August 26, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday August 30 in the Apple Family Cemetery in Caswell County. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
