GREENSBORO Mkenzie D. McKinney, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Prayer, Praise and Deliverance Church, 2101 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC is in charge of arrangements.
