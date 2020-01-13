GREENSBORO Mkenzie D. McKinney, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Prayer, Praise and Deliverance Church, 2101 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro. Kimes Funeral Service, Liberty, NC is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mkenzie McKinney as a living tribute

