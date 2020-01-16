MARCH 2, 1929 - JANUARY 13, 2020 Lois Greene McKinney, 90, passed away January 13, 2020 at Beacon Place Hospice Home. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Salem Funeral Home, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. Lois was born March 2, 1929 in Columbus County, NC to the late Minnie Morgan Greene and Waitus Greene. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her stepmother, Ora Greene; 7 siblings and her loving husband of 55 years, Claude T. McKinney. Following high school graduation, Lois earned her associate's degree in business. She met Claude while they were both working for the Singer Company in Raleigh. They were married in 1951. Together they owned and managed Singer Sewing and Vacuum Stores in Statesville and Greensboro for many years. She and Claude were devoted members of Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville. Lois loved spending time with her family and friends, sewing and enjoying the beautiful view of Lake Norman from the back deck of her home. Lois is survived by her sons, Chris and wife Janet, Joe and wife Jane, Mike and wife Carol and Claude, Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings and numerous extended family members. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Beulah Baptist Church, 1851 Old Mountain Rd., Statesville, NC 28677. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
McKinney, Lois Greene
Service information
Jan 19
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 19, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Jan 19
Graveside
Sunday, January 19, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N O'Henry Boulevard
Greensboro, North Carolina 27405
