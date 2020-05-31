Louise R. McKesson, 79, peacefully passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. She is predeceased by her husband George N. McKesson. She leaves to cherish her memories, a loving daughter Mashalle L. McKesson, a brother Robert "Bobby" Reid (Patricia), and a beloved godson CC Council. On Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., she will be available for viewing by the public at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home. Due to the coronavirus, a private service will be held at Carolina Biblical Gardens of Guilford on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. A special thank you to the nursing aides at Caring Hands Home Health and Blumenthal Nursing Home, and all others that cared for her. Facial masks are required to be worn at all services. Professional services are entrusted to Perry J. Brown Funeral Home.

