GREENSBORO Carol was a fantastic giver of gifts. We have all known those friends and family members who have an innate ability to find the perfect gift, at the perfect time, for the ones they love. That ability comes from a place of listening and caring. That ability most often belongs to the world's caretakers. Carol had that gift of giving. And the meaningful, material gifts she annually bestowed upon her loved ones paled in comparison to the greatest gifts she gave us - the gift of experiences with Carol. Carol loved adventures both big and small. From her wedding in Las Vegas, to trips all over the world, to every single birthday and holiday, Carol brought the joy, the magic, and the life. She brightened every room she entered with her big smile, big laugh, and even bigger heart. She never met a stranger and everyone gravitated towards her live-life-to-the-fullest personality. To her friends, who were like family to her, she was loyal and honest and would drop everything to be there for them. Carol always showed up and showed up in a big way. Carol McKeithan-Whitley passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 65. Carol was a native of Greensboro, born on June 10, 1954. She was the daughter of James "J.R." and Bobbie McKeithan, whose deaths preceded her and they, along with her older brothers, James McKeithan (Sandy) and Tom McKeithan (Donna), were there to welcome her home. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 22 years, Ron Whitley; her younger brother, Tracy McKeithan (Sharon); sisters-in-law Judy Whitley Allen (Barry), Debbie Whitley; brother-in-law Stan Whitley (Rita); nieces Melissa McKeithan-Rohwer (Bill), Dana Allen Mayette (Marc), Dominique McDowell, Tracy Jinnette, Layne Covil (Mike), Cassie Williams, Kelley Dawn McKeithan; nephews Derek Allen (Elizabeth), Josh Whitley, Ian McKeithan, Zane McKeithan, Kevin McKeithan; her many beloved cousins, great-nieces and nephews; and godchildren Dashiel Jacobs, Hannah Gorelick, Samuel Silverstein, Harry Simpson. Carol had three passions: her love for her family and friends; her love for the mental health community; and her love of adventure and travel. For 31 years, she owned and operated Hillcrest House, a residence which serves adults who have a diagnosis of mental illness and/or emotional disorder by providing them long term, transitional or respite care within a therapeutic home environment. Carol was well respected in the mental health community, having received the 2008 Mental Health Association Mental Health Provider Award for Excellence; the 2011 NAMI Mental Health Professional of the Year; and the 2014 ARC Direct Care Professional of the Year. Additionally, she served on many local and national boards within the mental health community. In Carol's time away from work and friends, she and Ronnie loved to travel the world. From Machu Picchu to Mt. Everest, and all places in between, the couple immersed themselves in the local culture, learned the local trades, collected artwork and, of course, made new friends. The gifts Carol brought to her adoring family, friends, staff, and residents will bring us all smiles and wonderful memories for the rest of our lives. As we cherish those gifts and memories, may we strive to live for adventure and learning as Carol smiles down upon us. Carol's last selfless gift was to donate her organs to help others. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her memory by donating to the NAMI Guilford Chapter at 2030 Martin Luther King Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.