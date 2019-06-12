GREENSBORO Mrs. Lorine Francis Nixon McHone, 93, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Beacon Place. A resident of this area all of her life, Lorine was born on November 22, 1925, in Surry County, a daughter to the late Reece McKinley and Mary Etta Edwards Nixon. She retired from Lorillard Tobacco Co. as a machine operator and attended Cathedral of His Glory. Lorine had a reputation for making the best cakes and loved all people. She was a joy and encouragement to her family and lived a life of faithfulness and loving service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John McHone, two sisters, and one brother. Surviving are her children, Barbara Warf of the home and Brenda Edmonds and husband Brent of Asheboro; and grandson, Shannon Edmonds of Myrtle Beach, SC. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel with Rev. Kevin D. Sneed officiating. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.