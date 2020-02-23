OCTOBER 22, 1953 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 Howell "Chip" Norryce McGuire, Jr. of Wilmington, North Carolina opened heaven's gate after a long battle with pancreas cancer. Chip was born in Spartanburg, SC, grew up in Greensboro, NC and graduated from Clemson University in 1976 with a B.S. in building construction. He met his loving wife, Judy Voigt McGuire in Texas and they were married for 36 years. In most recent years, Chip was a Service Manager with Qualified Contractors Inc. (QCI). Chip managed daily operations on Turbine Generator Maintenance Projects and oversight on Power Generation Installation Projects. Critical to both QCI and its parent company, GE, he held General Contractors licenses for QCI in numerous states. Chip was a dedicated manager who always had a smile on his face, offering invaluable advice and support to everyone. He was highly respected for his knowledge, skills, "get it done" attitude" and social grace by all of his co-workers and equally by QCI's customers. The words "No" or "I cannot" did not exist in Chip's vocabulary. He always found a way to get the job completed with excellence. Chip was loved and admired by his family, friends and everyone who had the chance to meet him. He could often be found working and fixing things around the house, watching sports (especially football), reading the newspaper and solving the daily crossword. Chip was a generous giver, always an active volunteer of the church. He was a humble man of few words but his words were always spot-on, witty, and delivered when it mattered most. He was preceded in death by his father Howell "Mick" Norryce McGuire Sr. Surviving are his mother Josephine Mansfield McGuire of Greensboro, NC, wife Judy Voigt McGuire, son William Hill McGuire m. Elizabeth Codington McGuire of Holly Springs, NC, son Patrick Norryce McGuire of Raleigh, NC, grandchildren John Howell McGuire and Moriah Elizabeth McGuire of Holly Springs, NC, sister Kathleen McGuire Roberts of Hays, NC m. Preston Roberts (deceased), sister Margaret McGuire Elliott m. Martin Elliott of Greensboro, NC and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A Celebration of Chip's life will be held 11am on Saturday February 29th at St Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chip's memory to St Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church 1416 Market St Wilmington, NC, Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297 (pancreas cancer research), Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC and/or anyplace you feel authentically serves others in their greatest times of need. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Mortuary
