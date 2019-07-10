JANUARY 3, 1931 - JULY 8, 2019 STOKESDALE Kenneth George McGrath, 88, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard and the North Carolina National Guard. Mr. McGrath was born on January 3, 1931, in Albany, NY to the late Harry and Mame Willey McGrath. As a man of great conviction and reverence to God, a dedicated Korean war veteran, a loving husband, and a compassionate father and grandfather, Ken McGrath was a warm light to anyone fortunate enough to be within earshot of his infectious laugh. Ken always had a friendly wave and a kind 'hello' for each friend and neighbor as he'd pass on his daily walks. He is now at peace and home with his heavenly father in heaven with his son, David. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Kenneth McGrath; brother, Harry McGrath, Jr. and sisters, Evelyn Baltrus and Doris Nedeau. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Louise Spaulding McGrath; son, Kevin McGrath and wife, Melissa of Forest, Virginia; daughter, Karen Loucks and husband, John of Stokesdale, NC; grandchildren, Andrew Loucks and wife, Anna Reece, Peter Loucks and wife, Lisa, Philip Loucks and wife, Shannon, Samuel McGrath, Jacob McGrath, Kelly McGrath, Katie McGrath, Stacey Stark and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Elizabeth, Hope and Emily Stark and Isaac, Nathanael, Eliana and Abigail Loucks; sister, Arlene Scofield; brother-in-law, Richard Spaulding and numerous special extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Habitat for Humanity, 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 2W-2, Greensboro, NC 27405. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
