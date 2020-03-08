MCGINTY, ELEANOR R. AGE 83 - MARCH 4, 2020 ELEANOR Rice McGinty passed from this earth on March 4, 2020 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, NC after enduring complex medical issues. She was born 83 years ago in Crossett, Arkansas where she was raised as an only child by her parents, Hazel P. Rice and Earle A. Rice. She married Alfred Richard Alsup and together they had two children, Jan and Rick Alsup. Sadly, she was widowed at a young age. However, a few years later Eleanor had the great fortune to meet John P. McGinty, her husband and life partner of 49 years until his death in November 2017. Eleanor was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Until she retired, Eleanor worked in a variety of administrative assistant roles. She was a dear and loyal friend to many. Eleanor made friends easily and kept friends close for life. She was an extraordinary seamstress, knitter, and craftsman and she loved to share her talents by making things for those she cared about. She was a dedicated Atlanta Braves fan, as well as a zealous Arkansas Razorback fan. Eleanor and John loved traveling together, creating wonderful memories that they cherished. Eleanor McGinty is preceded in death by her husband, John P. McGinty. She is survived by her two children, Janet Alsup Cheek, and Richard E. Alsup (Susan); three grandchildren, Aubrey C. Lewis (Lex), Tori C. Hooker(CJ), and Melissa Alsup; and four great grandchildren, Bianca Lewis, LX Lewis, Amare Hooker, and Mason Hooker. A memorial service will be held April 18, 2020 at 2:00pm at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC with Reverends Kenneth Massey, Robbin Mundy, and Fred Horner presiding. The family requests that memorial gifts may be made to Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc, 2109 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, NC; gifts may be earmarked for the benefit of either River Landing at Sandy Ridge Endowment Fund or River Landing at Sandy Ridge Employee Scholarship fund. Forbis and Dick 1118 North Elm St. Greensboro, NC
