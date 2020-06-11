Olivette Massenburg McGill, of Raleigh, NC, departed this life on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Funeral service: 1 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Young Missionary Temple CME Church, 2901 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., preceding the funeral service at the church. Interment: Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC. Survivors: Daughter, Delwyn Massenburg King; sons, John W. Massenburg, Major Ivan L. Massenburg, Pierre A. Massenburg and Andre' H. Massenburg, all of Raleigh, NC, Don R. Massenburg (Hadelyn) of Greensboro, NC; sister, Zelma Richardson of Anguilla, WI. Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Olivette McGill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries