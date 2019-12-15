JULY 20, 1969 - DECEMBER 10, 2019 Richard H. McGehee, Jr. (Ricky) passed away December 10 at his home at Badin Lake, NC. He was born July 20, 1969, the date the astronauts walked on the moon. He was a dad, a son, and a friend to countless people from all walks of life, all of whom will miss his wit, creativity, amazing laugh and his love. Ricky lived life to the fullest, enjoying his view of the lake from his deck and being ready to entertain at the drop of the hat in his lakeside house. He was known for his cooking abilitites, particularly at the helm of his barbecue grill and smoker and he loved to share that with friends and family. Ricky was preceded in death by his dad, Richard H. McGehee Sr., paternal grandparents Rob and Naomi McGehee, maternal grandparents, Jack and Dot Lohr, aunt Janet Lohr, uncle Timothy Lohr, and his cousin Dean Pugh. He is survived by his mother, Dottie Serafin (Dennis) of Summerfield, NC, son Nicholas McGehee of Stoneville, former in-laws who were like parents, Sandra and Melvin Cayton of Stoneville. He has many uncles, aunts, and cousins who will miss his warmth and humor and he will be especially missed by special friends Chris and Amanda Bowman. Services will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407 Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
