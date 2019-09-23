AUGUST 19, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 Mary Turner McGehee, 87, of Greensboro went home to with the Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 5585 Burlington Road, McLeansville, NC 27301 on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:30 2:30 PM. Graveside funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM at Lakeview Memorial Park with her grandson, Rev. Spencer Shelton officiating. Mrs. McGehee was a native of Hamilton, OH and was the daughter of the late Bill and Ruth Turner. A retired Operating Room nurse, Mrs. McGehee retired from Wesley Long Community Hospital after 44 years of service. Later she volunteered faithfully for over 20 years at Moses Cone Hospital. Always putting others first, her servant spirit was evident throughout her entire life. She was known affectionately as Grams by her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Mac McGehee; her sister, Barbara Brashear; and her brother, Bill Turner, Jr. Mrs. McGehee is survived by her children, Julie Shelton and husband, Don, John McGehee and wife, Denia and Ruth Roberts and husband, Marvin; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Alamance County, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215-6715. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences can be sent to them at www.wilkersonfuneral.com. Wilkerson Funeral Home 1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320
