1943 - 2020 Mae Morris McGehee, 76, of Greensboro died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral will be 2 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Lebanon Baptist Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Born in Guilford County to the late Richard and Lonnia Morris, Mae was a long-time member of Lebanon Baptist Church. Along with her parents, Mae is preceded in death by daughter, Julie Oldani; brother, Boyd; and sisters, Mary, Barbara and Patsy. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Robert Thomas McGehee of the home; daughter, Hope Marsh and husband, Alan; grandsons, Brandon and Joshua Caison; and son-in-law, Nobert Oldani. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 4635 Hicone Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
