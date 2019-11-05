MCGEE, WILLIAM NOVEMBER 6, 1943 - OCTOBER 6, 2019 Mr. William Carol McGee, 75, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. The family will receive friends at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. William was born in Greensboro on November 6, 1943 to the late Thomas William McGee and Carol Smith McGee. He was a supervisor for the Department of Transportation at the Greensboro Day School. Also, William was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary D. McGee. Survivors are his sons, William C. McGee, Jr. (Judithe) and Thomas J. McGee (Becky); grandchildren, Meagan Richardson (John), William McGee III (Sidney), Joshua McGee, Thomas McGee, Jr. (Bobby), and 7 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
