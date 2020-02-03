NOVEMBER 22, 1935 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Mr. Samuel "Sam" Donald McGee Sr., 84, resident of Julian, died February 1, 2020 at his home. Mr. McGee was born November 22, 1935, a son to the late William F. and Sally Ann Burrow McGee. He was a resident of Julian twenty one years, having previously lived in Randolph County where he retired from Hafele America. He attended Monnett Rd. Baptist Church. On December 23, 1956, he married the former Eleanor Ball who survives of the residence. Also surviving are three daughters, Lisa Denise Davis and husband Ken of Thomasville, Sherry Darlene McGee and husband Samuel McPherson of Julian, and Brittany Dawn Martin and husband David of Pleasant Garden; a son, Samuel Donald McGee Jr. of Julian; a sister, Frances Cook of Trinity; a brother, James McGee of Asheboro; three grandchildren, Katherine Foti and husband Ray, Samantha McPherson, and Davis Martin; and two great grandchildren, Miles and Rhett Foti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Annie Wishon, Margaret Carter, and Cynthia McGee. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Chris Vance officiating. Interment will follow at Randolph Memorial Park Cemetery in Asheboro. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, N.C. 27215. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Rd. Archdale, N.C. 27263
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.