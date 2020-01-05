MCGEE, ROSEMARY SEPTEMBER 14, 1926 - DECEMBER 31, 2019 Rosemary McGee died December 31, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born September 14, 1926 in Camden, NJ. She grew up in Texas with Texas Parents, Marion and Myrtle McGee, and always considered herself a Texan. She was employed at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG) in 1954 having just completed a PhD at the University of Iowa and became, at 26, the youngest faculty member with a doctorate in the department of Health and Physical Education. She remained on the faculty for 34 years teaching literally thousands to swim and specializing in the theoretical areas of measurement, evaluation, and statistics. Over the years she directed 33 doctoral dissertations and over 60 master's theses. She served two years as Dean of Women from 1966-68 and later in 1979-80 as interim Dean of the School of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance. Never seeking administrative roles, she much preferred the role of teacher and advisor. Working with students was always her passion and first priority. Among her publications, Dr. McGee co-authored with Dr. Harold Barrow of Wake Forest University, A PRACTICAL APPROACH TO MEASUREMENT IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION, which over the years went into 5 editions. Dr. McGee's honors at the University included honorary membership in The Golden Chain, the Alumni Teaching Excellence Award, and the Gladys Strawn Bullard Leadership Award. Professionally she recieved Honor Awards from the North Carolina Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance, the Southern District AHPERD as well as an Honor Award from the Measurement and Evaluation Council of the American Alliance of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance. She also recieved a Centennial Award from the AAHPERD. In her earlier years, Dr. McGee did solo work in her church choir, for weddings, and at military bases during WWII. She enjoyed raising red wiggler fishing worms, working in her yard, and growing roses, eggplant, and rhubard. She was an avid woodworker and had a well equipped, functional workshop. She also enjoyed golf, travel, and fishing. Dr. McGee moved to River Landing at Sandy Ridge in 2003, a Continuous Care Retirement Comminity in Colfax, NC. She is survived by a sister, Myrtle McGee Whitby of San Antonio, two nieces and their families: Kathleen McDonnold and her husband David and their two daughters: Mollie Ann McDonnold and Barnhill and husband Cody and Amy McDonnold; Mary Jane Dubbs and her husband Mike and their four childre: Karen Morton and husband Luke, Lisa Bjorback and husband Kyle, Mark and wife Joelle, and Allison. Also surviving are several great great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Physical Education class of 1959/Rosemary McGee Scholarship in Sports Medicine, UNCG Development Office, P.O. Box 26170, Greensboro, NC, 27402. Rosemary McGee's ashes will be placed near her parents in San Marcos, Texas. Online condolences may be offered at www.penningtonfuneralhome.com. Upon her request, there will be no services. Memorial Funeral Service P.O. Box 27135 Winston-Salem, NC, 27116
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.