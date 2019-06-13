GREENSBORO Mary D. McGee, 75, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The family will receive friends at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. Mary was born in Patterson, NJ on January 6, 1944, to the late John and Mary Drapeau. She worked as a nurse for many years. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and friend who will be sorely missed. May the angels carry her to heaven where she deserves to be! She was preceded in death by her brother, Jackie Drapeau. Survivors include her husband, William C. McGee; sons, William C. McGee, Jr. (Judithe) and Thomas J. McGee (Becky); sister, Bernadette Headden (John); brothers, Frank Perno (Susan) and Patrick Perno; grandchildren, Meagan Richardson (John), William McGee III (Sidney), Joshua McGee (McKenzie), Thomas McGee, Jr. (Bobby), and seven great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
