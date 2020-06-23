On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Zachary Walker McGarr, grandson, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, passed away suddenly at the age of 27 years. Zach will be forever remembered by his mother, LeeAnn McGarr, his grandmother, Elizabeth McGarr, his sister Vaeda McGarr, his brothers Roe and Finn, and by his nieces, River and Lila. Zach will also be forever remembered by his numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family and dear friends. Zach spent his younger years in Greensboro, NC and graduated from Leake Academy in Madden, MS in 2011. He went on to get his BSN from the University of Southern Mississippi. Following graduation, Zach worked as a RN in New Orleans, LA until moving to Charlotte, NC in 2020. A service in memory of Zach will be held Wednesday, June 24th at 11 a.m. at the residence of his grandmother in Greensboro, NC. Those who so desire, in lieu of flowers, may make donations in memory of Zach to Mental Health Greensboro, 700 Walter Reed Drive. Greensboro, NC 27403. Masks are requested. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

