OCTOBER 23, 1933 - JANUARY 17, 2020 Sylvia Sue Tysor McElhannon, 86, of 112 Wilson Street, passed away Friday, January 17th at the UNC Rockingham Health Care, ER. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 21st , 11 am, at the First Baptist Church of Eden. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. The burial service will follow at Randolph Memorial Gardens in Asheboro, NC. Mrs. McElhannon was born October 23, 1933 in Asheboro, NC to the late Wade Benson Tysor and Jessie Ellen Thomas Tysor. She was a graduate of Asheboro High School Class of 1952 and attended Mars Hill College. She cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed reading, puzzles, sewing and was extremely creative. Surviving are husband, Thomas (Tom) McElhannon; daughter, Susan M. Kiser and husband Jimmy of Chapel Hill, NC; son, Thomas (Tee) McElhannon of Eden; grandchildren, Lisa K. Jones and husband Cole and Jennifer K. King and husband Blake; great-grandchildren, Jacob Jones, Gray Jones and Caroline King; brother, Ray Tysor of Greensboro. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Lee Tysor and Marion T. Lucas. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Eden, 533 Greenwood Street, Eden, NC 27288 Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27288
McElhannon, Sylvia Tysor
To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia McElhannon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.