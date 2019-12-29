PLEASANT GARDEN Tony Glenn McDonald, 59, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Centre Friends Meeting, 325 East NC Hwy. 62, Greensboro, NC 27406. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
McDonald, Tony Glenn
