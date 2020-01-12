JANUARY 8, 2020 Rose Holley McDonald joined heaven's choir on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A celebration of the resurrection will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at West Market Street Methodist Church in the Sanctuary Friends and loved ones are invited to visit with the family in the Gathering Space immediately following the celebration. An inurnment service will take place before the celebration for the family. Rose was born in 1930 and grew up in Booneville, Mississippi where she graduated from High School and Junior College. She was working in the office of Blue Bell, Inc. when she met Leroy Q. McDonald, who was transferred by the company to Booneville as part of his training. Rose and Leroy were married December 24, 1950, in a double wedding with Rose's sister, Lila, and Tom Bailey. Rose and Leroy moved frequently over the course of his lifelong career with Blue Bell, living in Booneville, Tupelo and Fulton, Mississippi; Luray, Virginia; Ada, Oklahoma; Oneonta, Alabama; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Rose was interested in education and was heavily involved in improving schools for her children and for others. She was President of the PTA once in Ada, and for two years in Oneonta. She and Leroy were involved in civic and church organizations in all the towns where they lived. When they moved to Greensboro, the kids were away at school and Rose returned to school and completed a B.A. degree in Art and a Master's degree in Interior Design at UNCG. She then operated a business, American Beauty Interiors, from her home for several years until both she and Leroy retired in 1983. Rose loved spending time with her family and when she was blessed with grandchildren, life only got better. Decorating the house and preparing food for holidays and other celebrations was a special treat for her. She was a fierce bridge player and was a member of several bridge clubs. Golfing was a favorite activity for Rose and Leroy, who were charter members of the Cardinal Country Club in Greensboro. Rose had a passion for the stock market and managed her own investments. When Leroy retired, he joined the International Executive Exchange Service Corps, that matched retired managers with companies in developing countries. Rose and Leroy served in Costa Rica, Trinidad and Botswana with IEESC, and resided in these localities for several weeks each. They visited a volcano in Costa Rica, attended Carnivale in Trinidad, went on safaris in Botswana and Kenya, and visited Victoria Falls. Rose and Leroy made several pleasure trips with Lila and Tom, including trips to London, Paris, Rome, Florence, Venice, Athens, Ephesus, and Istanbul. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leroy, and is survived by her daughter Nancy McDonald, son David McDonald and his wife Karen McDonald, and two grandchildren, Kevin McDonald and Catherine McDonald, and Kevin's fiancée, Jacqueline Christen. Rose and Leroy were loyal members of the First Couples class at West Market United Methodist Church. Memorials in honor of Rose are invited to be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, Inc., 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405
