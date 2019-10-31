REIDSVILLE Betty Jo Roland McDonald, 88, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday November 1 at Oasis Baptist Church. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
