GREENSBORO Mr. William "Bill" Pope McDevitt, 80, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home following a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts Street, Weaverville, NC 28787, with Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Mr. McDevitt was born on October 5, 1938 in Asheville, NC to the late Wendell and Jane McDevitt. He graduated from Carlisle Military School in Bamberg, SC in 1958 and attended Western Carolina University. Mr. McDevitt was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and retired from Curtis Packing Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William "Billy" Pope McDevitt, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Hawkins McDevitt of the home; sister, Susan McDevitt Barbee of Hickory; brother, John McDevitt of Rutherford College, NC; nieces, Beth Barbee Camacho (Tom) of Swannanoa, Wendi McDevitt Muhonen (John) of Concord, Lauren McDevitt Sokal (Brad) of Garden City, AL; nephews, Bert Barbee of Greensboro and John Barbee of Hickory; two great nieces; five great nephews; one great-great nephew; and godson, Eric Hawkins of Atlanta. The family would like to thank Drs. Ravi Avva, Steve Klein, Stanley Tennant (Retired) and Lori Gerhardt, NP, for the excellent medical care provided to Mr. McDevitt over many years. The family would also like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the wonderful care given to Mr. McDevitt over the past several months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be direct to the American Heart Association, PO Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.HanesLineberryFHSedgefield.com. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.
