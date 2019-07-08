APEX Stanley "Stan" Carson McDaniel passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Stan was born on October 22, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Janice Mahall McDaniel and Felix Carson McDaniel. Stan was a resident of Henderson, Greensboro, and Apex, NC. He graduated from Vance High School (Henderson, NC) in 1982, where he played football; he later received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He worked as a Large Account Manager at Blue Cross/ Blue Shield of NC and was a member of Apex United Methodist Church. A loving son, husband and father, his passions included his children, the Tarheels, the Carolina Hurricanes, and golf. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Carson McDaniel. He is survived by his parents of Henderson, NC, as well as his wife, Alice Sharpless McDaniel of Apex, and his children, Edward Carson McDaniel of Durham and Elizabeth Janice McDaniel of Raleigh. Service details are pending at this time please contact Wake Funeral Home Cary, NC . www.wakefuneral.com (919) 465-0989. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Apex United Methodist Church.
