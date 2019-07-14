OCTOBER 24, 1942 - JULY 10, 2019 Mr. Howard Smith McDaniel, Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Blumenthal Nursing & Rehab. Center. A funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday at Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time. Mr. McDaniel was born in Newport News, Virginia, on October 24, 1942, to the late Howard and Virginia Kellam McDaniel, Sr. He retired as a metal fabricator for Environmental Air System, and continued his passion as a self-employed blacksmith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Kimball Dallas McDaniel and brother Martin Anthony McDaniel He is survived by his wife Laura Simpson McDaniel of Greensboro; son Randy McDaniel (Kathy) of Greensboro; siblings Susan Permar (Jeff) of Reidsville, Marilyn Luck (Mike) of Florida, David McDaniel of Florida, and Cindy Smithey of Brown Summit; grandchildren Taylor McDaniel and Shane McDaniel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the McDaniel family. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr.
