GREENSBORO Wesley McCrimmon, Sr., 73, died Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 12 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Proximity Mills Cemetery, 2000 Phillips Avenue. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

