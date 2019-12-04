PLEASANT GARDEN Jerry Allan McCraw, 52, died Monday, December 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5 at Tabernacle UMC Cemetery, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.