MARCH 3, 1931 - MAY 1, 2020 George Clinton McCrary passed away at 89 on Friday, May 1st. He was born in Wythe County Ivanhoe VA, on March 3, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy McCrary, sons Patrick McCrary and Christopher McCrary wife Madeline McCrary), his daughter Sabrina Holland. 4 grandchildren Ashley Fields (Kalen Fields), Michael Holland jr., Tyler Holland and Kingston McCrary. One great granddaughter Karter Fields. George was a 20 year veteran of the US army and served honorably in the Vietnam war. After completing his service in the military, George went on to spend 20 years at Lorilard Tobacco Company. He was an accomplished artist and wood worker with a true gift for telling semi-true stories. George loves his family and was a great provider, father and husband. Reese's funeral home

To plant a tree in memory of George McCrary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries