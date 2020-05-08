JANUARY 22, 1932 - MAY 4, 2020 Barbara Gwin McCracken of Greensboro passed away on May 4, 2020. Due to the restrictions mandated in response to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Barbara was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Benjamin M. and Evelyn Mitchell Gwin. She lived in Greensboro for more than 70 years. She was married to the late Dr. Philip McCracken. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved to prepare southern comfort foods for her family. As a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, she was actively involved in the church activities until her health prevented her from doing so. Barbara loved to play bridge and golf and she was always particularly proud of the Hold-In-One trophy she earned at the Starmount course. Her favorite times were spent with her family. In addition to her loving husband, Barbara is also predeceased by a son, Gene Williams, Jr. Barbara is survived by her sons, Gary Williams (Debbie) of Fuquay-Varina and Greg Williams of Virginia, 8 grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests that gifts be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara McCracken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries