MCCOY, GLORIA KAY (GUY) OCTOBER 21, 1953 - FEBRUARY 18, 2020 At the age of 66, Community Mother Gloria Kay Guy-McCoy went home to glory to be with her dear father, John Guy, her precious sister, Loretta Guy, her loving husband, Lewis Arnold McCoy, and her beloved son, Zsarr X. McCoy. Missing her dearly are a wealth of loved ones including: mother Dorothy Horton-Guy, brothers John Guy, Thurman (Karen) Guy, and sister Janice (Edward) Lee. Her children, Akil (Marina) Ali (formerly known as Elliott McCoy), Jeremy (Tiana) McCoy and Lewis McCoy. Her grandchildren: Zainab Ali, Usama Ali, Lena McCoy and Princeton McCoy, with whom she shared her wisdom, experiences and love; nephews: Shawn Guy, Marcus Guy and Jerel Lee; great-nephews: Shawn Donnell, Justin Guy, Jaylen Guy and Ryan Guy; great-nieces: Jada Guy and Madison Lee. She also leaves behind a plethora of family, friends, coworkers, neighbors and associates. Throughout the years, Gloria has assisted in the education and development of many of the children in the City of Greensboro. Gloria McCoy was a Dudley High School Alumni class of 1971 and attended North Carolina A&T University. She spent 40+ years in retail management. Her caring spirit will live on in the minds and hearts of everyone she has touched. The family would like to thank everyone who has given time and support throughout the past year. A special thanks to her best friend Felicia Reader, her cousins Cynthia (Diane) Wright and Gary Fuller, and niece Tyquisha Donnell, who all provided care for her in her final days. We deeply appreciate all of the help, guidance and care given from the AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro, specifically Nurse Karen and Nurse Aid Doreen, who showed compassion, love, and respect for not only Gloria but also her family in her final months. The family is also forever thankful to David Reader, Jr. who supplied strength and support. There will be no home-going service; however, the family will receive friends on Friday, February 21 between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4 Chatterson Court, Greensboro, NC 27410. In lieu of flowers and food, the family is accepting gifts of love (sent to 1737 Willow Rd., Greensboro, NC 27401) or donations on behalf of Gloria Kay McCoy which can be provided to Guilford County Child Development Center, 1207 S. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27406; Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, 4520 East West Highway, Suite 610, Bethesda, MD 20814; or Hope 4 Domestic Violence, 1305 Lakes Pkwy #121, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. We will always love you and miss you. Gloria Kay McCoy, we will carry you in our hearts forever.
