Liberty "Corky" Macolm Gilmer McCorquodale, Jr., 70, died Monday, June 1, 2020. Graveside services, 3 p.m., Thursday, June 4 at Gilmore Memorial Park, Julian. A celebration of life will also be held later. Loflin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jun 4
Graveside Service
Thursday, June 4, 2020
3:00PM
Gilmore Memorial Park
6504 Liberty Rd
Julian, NC 27283
