GIBSONVILLE Lennye Dale McCormick, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Squire, West Virginia to the late William Harold and Mona Gaynell Hagy McCormick. He was the husband of 48 years to Gail Brooks McCormick, who survives. Lennye retired from Brooks Distribution/Superior Logistics after 25 years of service. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with STARCOM outside of Saigon from 1964-65 and the 1st Air Calvary Division from 1965-67, completing two tours of duty. He attended Lambs' Chapel in Burlington. Lennye was an avid reader and craftsman who always enjoyed a new project. He spent many happy hours fishing and camping with family and friends. Lennye's greatest joy was spending time with his family and traveling to various sporting events to watch his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Gail Brooks McCormick of the home; daughters, Lynda McCormick Flippin and husband, Stephen of Washington, DC and Leigh Ann McCormick Clendenon and husband, Kevin of Greensboro; grandchildren, Lyndsay, Morgan, Aiden and Evan Flippin and Addisyn and Jackson Clendenon; sister, Phyllis Krahel of Beavertown, PA and a special cousin, Douglas McCormick, for whom he was guardian and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Melba Jean Deutsch. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Spencer Oxford. The burial will follow at Gibsonville City Cemetery with military honors provided by the US Army. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home and other times at the home. Memorials may be made In memory or honor of a veteran to the American Diabetes Association or No Greater Sacrifice.
