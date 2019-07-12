DECEMBER 6, 1938 - JULY 2, 2019 Francis Joseph McCormack, 80, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Frank was born December 6, 1938 in Mobile, AL, son of Robert and Marguerite McCormack. Frank attended Spring Hill College and was valedictorian with a degree in physics. Frank also graduated from Florida State University with a PhD in physics. Upon graduating from Florida State, Frank entered the United States Army and worked in the USA Ballistics Research Laboratory at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, MD. After satisfying his military commitment, he began a 42-year career as a physics and astronomy professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Frank is survived by his son Dave McCormack, his wife Andrea, and two grandchildren, William McCormack and Drew McCormack of Greensboro, NC as well as his best friend of 40 years, Stephanie Metzger of Maidens, VA. The family wishes to thank the staff at Abbotswood and Hospice for all of their love, care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
