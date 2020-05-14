DECEMBER 9, 1927 - MAY 12, 2020 Doris Johnson McCollum, 92, of Reidsville, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for her family at Reidlawn Cemetery in Reidsville, with her pastor, Mr. Wayne Robertson, officiating. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Doris Beryl Reynolds was born in Southport, NC to William Van and Minnie Roberts Reynolds. During 1932, she lost both parents and was adopted by Robert and Hester Via Johnson. She was asked if she liked her name and quickly responded, "I don't like Beryl." She happily accepted her new name, Doris Jane Johnson. Doris was a member of Greenwood Presbyterian Church. She retired from American Tobacco after 38 years of service. Doris loved her family, friends, and her church. She was an avid reader and always said you can see the world through reading. She loved watching the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed many, many Duke basketball games with her daughter and son-in-law. Doris was especially excited the times that she and her daughter attended the ACC tournament and watched Duke. She enjoyed the many trips that she took with her daughter and friends. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, James E. "Josh" McCollum; her sisters, Myrtle Trunnell, Maybelle Clemmons, and Elise Lawing; brothers, Irving Reynolds, Junior Wood and Elmo Wood and granddaughter Colby Bottoms. Mrs. McCollum is survived by her daughter, Debra Colby and husband, Dirk, whom she loved dearly; grandchildren, Betsy and Rob Bottoms and Kari and Paul Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Dylan Bottoms and Kate Hewitt; brother, Ron Hood and sister-in-law, Irene M. Evans, and extended family. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to caregivers Betty Ratliff, Morshonda Boozer, Miss N. Titus, Jewel Baker and to the staff of Amedysis for caring and loving our sweet Doris. In remembrance of Doris, we ask that you enjoy a cold glass of tea (or your favorite beverage) on your front porch swing on a nice summer evening. This is what she would want as she loved nothing better. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 618 Narrow Gauge Road, Reidsville, NC. Wilkerson Funeral Home is serving the family and condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.

