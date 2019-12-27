JANUARY 10, 1944 - DECEMBER 23, 2019 Carolyn Shelton McCollum went home to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019 at Annie Penn Hospital surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mt. Bethel Church, 8130 NC Highway 65, Summerfield, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church, and other times at the home. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Carolyn was born on January 10, 1944 to late W.T. and Bessie Pearl Shelton in Rockingham County. She graduated from Bethany High School in 1962. She later married Max McCollum in 1963 and worked at VF Corporation for 34 years. She loved reading, spending time with her family and her favorite dog Sally. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Bessie Mae Barham and Francis Elizabeth Tiller; niece, Marsha; and nephew, Wayne Barham. She is survived by her husband Max McCollum; children, Russell and wife Beverly McCollum, Eric Dwayne McCollum; grandchildren, James McCollum, Joshua and wife Candace McCollum; and niece Teresa and husband Ricky Campbell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina, 9 Oak Branch Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407, or the Mt. Bethel Church Building Fund, 8130 NC Highway 65, Summerfield, NC. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
McCollum, Carolyn Shelton
To send flowers to the family of Carolyn McCollum, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Mt Bethel Church
8130 NC Hwy 65
Summerfield, NC 27358
8130 NC Hwy 65
Summerfield, NC 27358
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Mt Bethel Church
8130 NC Hwy 65
Summerfield, NC 27358
8130 NC Hwy 65
Summerfield, NC 27358
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.