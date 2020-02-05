AUGUST 22, 1947 - FEBRUARY 1, 2020 Mr. Claude "Jackie" Roger McCauley, III, 72, of Graham passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:11 a.m. A native of Alamance County, he was the husband of the late Carol N. McCauley and the son of Claude Roger McCauley, II and Dorothy Varner McCauley, both deceased. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and retired as senior project manager from Samet Construction. Jackie was a DJ and member of the Beach and Shag Association. He enjoyed collecting model trains. Survivors include a son, Jeff Kirchbaum and wife Crystal of China Grove; two daughters, Jackie McCauley McCray of Matthews and Crystal McCauley Turner and husband Tripp of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Gerin Hill, Aiden Kirchbaum, Ian Kirchbaum, Tucker McCray, Brennan McCray, Isley Turner and Layton Turner; and sister, Beverly McCauley Barbee and husband Nello of Graham. The funeral service will be conducted at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Graham on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 1 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service 207 E. Elm St., Graham, NC 27253

To plant a tree in memory of McCauley III Claude Roger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries