MARCH 6, 1946 - JULY 20, 2019 Carol N. McCauley, 73, of Graham passed away at Hospice Home on Friday, July 20, 2019. Born in Alamance County, Carol grew up in Haw River and was the first Homecoming Queen at Eastern Alamance High School. She was the daughter of Oliver Allen Newlin and Sarah Greeson Newlin, both deceased and the wife of Claude "Jackie" R. McCauley, who survives. Carol retired from Community One Bank in Graham. She loved spending time with her family, shag dancing, going to the beach, working in her garden and taking care of her beloved dog, Georgia. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son; Jeff Kirchbaum and his wife Crystal of China Grove, daughter; Jackie McCray and her husband Justin of Matthews, five grandchildren; Gerin Hill, Aiden Kirchbaum, Ian Kirchbaum, Tucker McCray and Brennan McCray, and one brother; Oliver Allen Newlin, Jr. of Haw River. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Rich & Thompson Funeral Home in Graham. The funeral service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance & Caswell County, 914 Chapel Hill Rd, Burlington, NC 27215. Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Graham is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral Home 207 E. Elm St, Graham, NC 27253
