FEBRUARY 3, 1990 - AUGUST 19, 2019 Michael Harry McCarty, 29 of Jamestown passed suddenly Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Born February 3, 1990 in New Jersey he is a son of Michael Edward McCarty and Margaret Marie Boody McCarty. Michael worked with his father in McCarty Heating and Cooling. He touched the heart of everyone he met. Michael was an avid music lover, especially the Rolling Stones and hip hop. "Our son loved everyone and everything with all his heart. With no exceptions. Michael is survived by his parents Michael and Margaret McCarty of the home and one brother Kyle McCarty of Los Angeles, CA. He is also survived by two aunts, Anne Stiles of Gloucester, NJ and Clare Luisi of Pittsgrove, NJ and three uncles, Thomas Boody and wife Vicki of Summerdale, NJ, Richard Boody of High Point and Harry Boody and wife Chom of Jamestown. Also surviving are a special cousin Rebecca Boody of Jamestown and numerous cousins in New Jersey. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Michael Harry McCarty will be held 7:00 pm Wednesday in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
