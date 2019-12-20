April 18, 1927 - December 10, 2019 Rev. Jerry C. McCann, Sr., 92, of Supply, NC died peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 10, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1927 in Beaumont, TX to E. H. McCann and Mary Wade McCann. He graduated from Austin College in Sherman, TX and Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA. Jerry was the organizing pastor of five Presbyterian congregations, including The Little Chapel on the Boardwalk in Wrightsville Beach, NC and St. Paul Presbyterian in Greensboro, NC where he served as pastor from 1958 until his retirement in 1988. He married Nan Carter in 1950, and she was his partner in life and ministry until her death in 1983. Jerry later married Judy Kaylor; and after his retirement, he and Judy served as volunteers in mission with the Presbyterian Border Ministry in Eagle Pass, TX and Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. Jerry later helped to organize the Latino-Hispanic Ministries of the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina. He was a tireless advocate for racial reconciliation and equity, and for partnership with the people of Mexico and Central America. Jerry is survived by his wife, Judy McCann; his children, Clint McCann (Sarah F. McCann) of Webster Groves, MO and Carrie McCann (Bill Brown) of Hillsborough, NC; his step-son, Brian Massey of Shallotte, NC (Tina); his grandchildren, Jennifer McCann Spivey (Clint Spivey) of Virginia Beach, VA, Sarah C. McCann of New Castle, DE, and Annalise and Ian McCann of Webster Groves, MO; his great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Eleanor, and William Spivey of Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a. m. at St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC. The family will receive guests before the service from 10:00 to 11:00. A graveside service will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to the Presbytery of Coastal Carolina, designated to Latino-Hispanic Ministries in memory of Jerry McCann (807 W. King St., Elizabethtown, NC 28337).
