OAK RIDGE James Lloyd "Jimmy" McCandless, 66, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at his home. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home with funeral services following at 12 p.m. Interment will be held in Knollhurst Memorial Gardens. Jimmy was born in Rockingham County on March 18, 1953, to the late Lloyd Steven McCandless and Carrie "Sis" Boles McCandless Tuttle. He was a graduate of Madison-Mayodan High School and recently retired from Korman Autoworks. Jimmy was an avid golfer and collector of vintage cars. Survivors include his brother Steve McCandless (Betty); stepmother Betty Thompson McCandless; stepsister Cindy M. Stovall (Danny) and aunt Mary Boles Deaten; and several nephews and nieces. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
