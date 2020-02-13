GREENSBORO John "Skip" McCall, III, 71, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, February 14 at Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market St. at 2:30 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of McCall III John as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

